Abu Dhabi T10 is showing bright signs for future: Northern Warriors owners

"I think the future for T10 is bright. I guess the T10 format will be played all over the world as it's going to be played in America soon. And it's always a treat to watch T10. Nobody gets bored while watching T10 from start to finish of a certain match. There are more companies that are willing to sponsor the T10 now. This shows that there's a lot of interest in T10," he said.

Northern Warriors haven't had the best of seasons this year as they have registered just two wins from nine matches.

When asked about what went wrong this season, Northern Warriors' co-owner and director Mohomed Morani said that the team took time to settle down this year.

"After winning the trophy twice in three years, we will be the favorites every time we play in this tournament. But, this time we have a completely new team with new coaches so we have had more challenges this year. The team took time to settle down in the tournament this season," he said.

However, Morani also spoke about the positive takeaways for the team from this season.

"We are holding some of the records this year as well. The highest run-getter record, highest partnership and maximum sixes in an innings among others. These records show that the Warriors are a dangerous team and anything can happen," he said.

While speaking about the efforts made by the franchise to engage with its fans, Shabaz Elias said, "We have been engaging with our fans through our social media and we have started our own YouTube channel this year as well."

