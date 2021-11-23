Abu Dhabi T10: Philip Salt shines as Team Abu Dhabi beat Chennai Braves

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 23 (ANI): Skipper Liam Livingstone, Philip Salt and Paul Stirling wreaked havoc with the bat as Team Abu Dhabi defeated The Chennai Braves by eight wickets in Abu Dhabi T10 League.



Team Abu Dhabi registered their fourth consecutive victory in the tournament after defeating The Chennai Braves on Monday

Chasing a total of 131/2, Team Abu Dhabi's opening batter Philip Salt played an unbeaten inning of 63 runs from 28 balls, laced with 5 fours and 5 sixes to take his team home with 4 balls to spare.

Philip Salt and Paul Stirling provided the perfect platform for Team Abu Dhabi with an opening partnership of 88 runs in 6.1 overs. Salt took on Dhananjaya Lakshan in the first over itself, sending him for a six and a four.

Then he smashed Munaf Patel for two sixes and a four in the very next over. Stirling got into the groove in the fourth over when he smacked Roman Walker for one six and two boundaries.

The Irishman put even more pressure on The Chennai Braves when he smashed Samiullah Shinwari for three consecutive sixes in the sixth over.

Mark Deyal kept The Chennai Braves in the game when he removed Stirling in the seventh over. Following Stirling's departure, skipper Livingstone provided fantastic support to Philip Salt with an innings of 24 runs from 10 balls.

Livingstone and Salt's quick-fire stand of 36 runs reduced the equation to 8 runs needed from 6 balls. Salt wrapped up the chase with two consecutive sixes off Dasun Shanaka's bowling in the last over.

Earlier, Bhanuka Rajapaksa got The Chennai Braves off to a great start with two sixes off Fidel Edwards's bowling in the first over of their innings.

The Chennai Braves ended up scoring 131/2 in 10 overs following a firing cameo by skipper Dasun Shanaka.

Brief scores: The Chennai Braves 131/2 (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 54, Angelo Perera 32*, Sheldon Cottrell 1-16) vs Team Abu Dhabi 136/2 (Philip Salt 63*, Paul Stirling 44, Mark Deyal 1-18) (ANI)

