Abu Dhabi T10: Shahzad, Rajapaksa help Chennai Braves register first win of tournament

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 30 (ANI): Chennai Braves registered their first victory in the Abu Dhabi T10 after defeating Northern Warriors by 10 wickets on Monday.



After bowling out Northern Warriors for 108, the Chennai Braves openers Mohammad Shahzad and Bhanuka Rajapaksa raced to the target in 8.3 overs.

Rajapaksa played an innings of 55* runs from 23 balls, laced with 6 fours and 4 sixes, while Shahzad scored 54* runs from 29 balls. The Afghanistan player struck 9 fours and 2 sixes in his innings.

Shahzad set the tone for The Chennai Braves when he smacked Abhimanyu Mithun for five boundaries in the second over. Rajapaksa also hit the big shots from the other end, smashing Oshane Thomas for two sixes and two fours in the eighth over.

The Northern Warriors couldn't find a way to stop the run flow or pick up wickets as The Chennai Braves openers took their team over the line in an impeccable manner.

Earlier, The Chennai Braves put up a fantastic performance with the ball as they bowled out Northern Warriors for 108 in 9.5 overs

Brief scores: Northern Warriors 108/10 (Upul Tharanga 32, Rovman Powell 31; Ravi Bopara 2-6) vs The Chennai Braves 114/0 (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 55*, Mohammad Shahzad 54*; Umair Ali 0-11) (ANI)

