Actor John Abraham to promote MotoGP in India

Abraham, who himself is a MotoGP enthusiast, will promote the sport to a wider audience base in India as its face through Eurosport's campaign -- "MotoGP, Race Lagate Hai".

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Bollywood star John Abraham, a MotoGP enthusiast, has come on board Eurosport India and discovery+ -- India's real-life entertainment streaming app -- as the brand ambassador for its flagship motorsport property.

Eurosport India already has properties such as the FIA Formula 2 Championship, W Series, Nascar, Indycar Series and Bennetts British Superbike racing.

Grand Prix motorcycle racing, commonly called MotoGP worldwide, is the premier class of motorcycle racing held on road circuits and is sanctioned by the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM).

Eurosport India and discovery+ have live and exclusive broadcasting rights for all the three premier classes -- Moto 2, Moto 3 and Moto GP for their Indian audience.

Prior to his association with Eurosport India, Abraham had shared the stage with MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi.

"It's a moment of pride for any fan to become India ambassador, and it's indeed a moment of reckoning for me. I am glad that through this association not only will I be able to showcase my love for MotoGP to all motorsports fans but also help many others understand the fine nuances of a highly technical and skill-oriented sport," said Abraham.

"I have been a motorsports fan for over 25 years now and I can only thank Eurosport India for associating with me as their friend for MotoGP, which I have been able to follow religiously. I am confident that my association with Eurosport India is only going to bring the sport of MotoGP closer to the hearts of millions of Indian motorsport fans," said Abraham.

On how his association will promote MotoGP in India, Abraham said, "I own a football team (Indian Super League side NorthEast United FC) and I think the best way to promote football is through grassroots and the same goes for motorsports. We need to start from the grassroots and you need to have young riders coming out of those grassroots academies into races and then international races and that is the only way it is going to work. I'll be very honest with you, one of my dreams is to start a motorcycle academy for kids aged 4-6 years and build them up to a point where they can start competing internationally and that's the only way we can bring eyeballs to the sport," said Abraham.

Megha Tata, MD, South Asia, Discovery Inc, said, "Bringing on board John Abraham as the India ambassador for MotoGP is just a step in that direction. We are thrilled to begin this partnership and with John's involvement we are confident that we will elevate this pure sport to greater heights in the years to come."

--IANS

akm/