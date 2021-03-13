Actor's Instagram wishes to Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan on upcoming wedding

Tara wrote, “A huge congrats @jaspritb1 and @sanjanaganesan on your upcoming wedding ❤️… Lots of good wishes and love from us all and once again thank you #jaspritbumrah for being so wonderful on #TheTaraSharmaShow and always We look forward to having both of you on Season 6 successfully touch wood😀 #Jasprit #bumrah And a huge congrats to all your family too @juhikab and your lovely Mum referred to here and everyone else Full chat on #thetarasharmashow @youtube channel link in bio and story swipe up #TheTaraSharmaShow #hello #StaySafe.”

Actor Tara Sharma Saluja took to Instagram wishing the India pacer and Sports Presenter Sanjana Ganesan, who are rumoured to tie the knot on Sunday

For the last few days, social media has been flooded with posts that the two were getting married either on March 14 or 15 in Goa, though neither Bumrah nor Sanjana have confirmed the news.

Bumrah opted out of the fourth and final Test against England, apparently due to this reason. India won the Test to clinch the series 3-1 and enter the final of the World Test Championship. The talk in Ahmedabad during the fourth Test was that he was likely to get married to a sports presenter.

Sources had said at the time that the right-arm fast bowler had pulled out citing "personal reasons" and had sought permission from the Indian cricket board, which gave the him permission to withdraw.

Sanjana was a finalist at the Miss India pageant in 2014 and was also part of MTV Splitsvilla reality show.