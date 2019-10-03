Additional T20I between India-South Africa confirmed

Dubai [UAE], Oct 3 (ANI): India Women will play an additional T20I against South Africa on November 3 to make up for the two T20Is getting washed out due to persistent rain.

The additional T20I will also take place in Surat, the ICC said.

India defeated South Africa by 51 runs in the fourth T20I on Tuesday and took a 2-0 lead in the series. With an additional game now, South Africa can share the series if they win both the T20Is.



The second and the third game were abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

The fifth T20I between both teams will be played on October 4. (ANI)

