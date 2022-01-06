Adelaide International: Swiatek defeats Fernandez to face Azarenka in quarters

Adelaide, Jan 6 (IANS) Defending champion Iga Swiatek defeated Leylah Fernandez 6-1, 6-2 at the Adelaide International on Thursday to set up a quarter-final clash against two-times Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka.

The 2020 Roland Garros winner Swiatek took control of the match from 1-1 in the first set and capitalised on Fernandez's misfiring serve to wrap up the victory in 75 minutes at the Australian Open warm-up event. Ranked fifth at this year's tournament, Swiatek hit 17 winners against her 19-year-old opponent and did not face a break-point as she extended her winning streak in Adelaide to seven matches.