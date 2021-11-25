Adelaide Strikers thrash Melbourne Renegades, to meet Perth Scorchers in WBBL final

Adelaide, Nov 25 (IANS) With the help of Dane van Niekerk blistering knock, Adelaide Strikers belted their way into the WBBL final with a brilliant nine-wicket win over the Melbourne Renegades here on Thursday.
After electing to field, the Adelaide Strikers restricted the Melbourne Renegades to a paltry 83/8 in 20 overs and then successfully chased down the target with 55 balls to spare.
The Renegades got off to a disastrous start as they lost their skipper Josephine Dooley for a golden duck off the first delivery of the game by Megan Schutt (2/23). The Renegades managed to score 83/8 in their innings, with all-rounder Ella Hayward was their top-scorer (18*).
Strikers' fast bowler Darcie Brown scalped two wickets in her four overs.
Needing a mere 84 runs to book their place in the WBBL final, opener Van Niekerk attacked the Renegades bowlers as she smashed 43 off 30 balls (5 fours and a six).
Opener Katie Mack (31*) and Proteas star batter Laura Wolvaardt (9*) then guided the Strikers home.
The Adelaide Strikers will now face the Perth Scorchers in the much-anticipated WBBL final on Saturday.
Three South Africans will feature in the WBBL final, with Van Niekerk and Wolvaardt facing Scorchers all-rounder Marizanne Kapp in Perth.
Brief scores; Melbourne Renegades: 83/8 in 20 overs (Ella Hayward 18*, Darcie Brown 2/9, Megan Schutt 2/23) Adelaide Strikers: 86/1 in 10.5 overs (Dane van Niekerk 43, Katie Mack 31*, Carly Leeson 1/5).
