Ademola Lookman signs five-year deal with RB Leipzig

Leeds [UK], July 25 (ANI): Ademola Lookman has made a move from Everton to RB Leipzig as he signed a five-year contract with the club on Thursday.

Lookman expressed happiness over joining the club again.

"I am very happy to be back here and would like to continue where I left off in the second half of 2018 for RB Leipzig. Of course, I am also looking forward to seeing my team-mates again and would like to help the team to continue to celebrate great successes," Goal.com quoted Lookman as saying.



"Finally I can play again in the Red Bull Arena in front of this great backdrop and the fans. And last but not least, I would like to thank God, the fans and RB Leipzig for making my move possible," he added.

The club's sporting director Markus Krosche said that they worked hard to get Lookman.

"We are very pleased as we have worked hard to get Ademola Lookman. It was a long process altogether, mainly because we would have liked to have him come last summer. But we have been persistent and that has now paid off," Krosche said.

Lookman impressed Kroshce during his time at the club and Krosche said that the 21-year-old winger will enrich their attacking game.

"Ademola was absolutely convincing during his six-month loan and he will now integrate again quickly and certainly enrich our attacking game even further with his abilities," he said. (ANI)

"Finally I can play again in the Red Bull Arena in front of this great backdrop and the fans. And last but not least, I would like to thank God, the fans and RB Leipzig for making my move possible," he added.The club's sporting director Markus Krosche said that they worked hard to get Lookman."We are very pleased as we have worked hard to get Ademola Lookman. It was a long process altogether, mainly because we would have liked to have him come last summer. But we have been persistent and that has now paid off," Krosche said.Lookman impressed Kroshce during his time at the club and Krosche said that the 21-year-old winger will enrich their attacking game."Ademola was absolutely convincing during his six-month loan and he will now integrate again quickly and certainly enrich our attacking game even further with his abilities," he said. (ANI)