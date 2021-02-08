Advertising board falls on Dom Bess' head during media interaction

Bess, who had a memorable day into the middle on Sunday as he picked up four Indian wickets, was interacting with the media persons at the stadium when the advertising board fell on him. The England off-spinner, however, kept his calm and continued with the interaction.

Chennai, Feb 8 (IANS) England off-spinner Dom Bess had a funny moment during a virtual media interaction at the end of the third day's play in the first Test against India here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium when he was knocked on the head by the advertising board.

Bess scalped the wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara (73), Virat Kohli (11), Ajinkya Rahane (1) and Rishabh Pant (91).

"It's certainly up there with the most satisfying wickets of my career," Bess said while talking about Kohli's dismissal. "Obviously he's a phenomenal, world-class player. But it was special more for what my process was.

"It wasn't about bowling that magic ball. It was about smashing in 10-15 balls in a good area. Then something will happen. It's the process of getting there. I was really pleased that I kept him in a spot, then one has gone and it's straight to Ollie Pope," he added.

Meanwhile, India on Monday were bundled out for 337 in reply to England's first inning score of 578, thus conceding a hefty lead of 241 runs.

--IANS

aak/