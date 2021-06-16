AFC Asian Cup football: 22 teams qualify for final qualifying round

Kuala Lumpur, June 16 (IANS) India are among the 22 teams out of 24 teams that have advanced to the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 qualifiers final round, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced on Wednesday.

Following the conclusion of the preliminary joint qualifiers Round 2, 13 teams, including AFC Asian Cup 2023 host China and FIFA World Cup 2022 host and reigning Asian champions Qatar have sealed their places for the main competition scheduled to take place from June 16-July 16, 2023.