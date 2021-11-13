AFC Club C'ship: Gokulam Kerala look to end campaign on a high

Aqaba [Jordan], November 13 (ANI): Uzbekistan's FC Bunyodkor and Sree Gokulam Kerala of India will be aiming to sign off their AFC Women's Club Championship 2021 campaign in style when they clash at the Aqaba Development Corporate Stadium, Jordan on Saturday.



Both teams are out of title contention, with Bunyodkor having three points while Gokulam Kerala have yet to register a point. Bunyodkor suffered a setback on Matchday One when they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Shahrdari Sirjan of Iran.

Shahrdari Sirjan scored in either half through Roghayeh Jalal Nasab and Zahra Alizadeh, before Dildora Nozimova hit a late consolation from the penalty spot.

Despite losing star player Lyudmila Karachik to injury for the remainder of their campaign, Bunyodkor came out fighting against Jordan's Amman Club with a Nozimova penalty in the final minute of the game, clinching them victory.

However, with Shahrdari Sirjan on six points and having a superior head-to-head record, Bunyodkor have no chance of winning the title even if they beat Gokulam Kerala on Saturday. (ANI)

