AFC Cup: 3 members of Bengaluru FC contingent test positive for Covid-19

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 7 (ANI): Three members of Bengaluru FC contingent have returned positive Covid-19 results, the club confirmed on Wednesday.



"UPDATE: Latest COVID-19 tests within the Blues' camp in Goa have shown three positive cases among players and staff. Bengaluru FC continues to take all the necessary precautions at the highest levels to stay safe, secure, and healthy," Bengaluru FC said in an official statement.

Last month, Bengaluru FC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli took charge of his first session as the club returned to their base at the Bengaluru Football Stadium and began preparations for their AFC Cup campaign.

The Blues regrouped following a short break on the completion of their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign. It wasn't a good season for the Blues as the side finished seventh in the points table after the league stage.

"My first training session with the team was very good and intense. It's a different style of training and I thought the team would enjoy it and they did. From the first moment they gave one hundred per cent and that's what I expect from them," the club's official website quoted Pezzaiuoli as saying.

Skipper Sunil Chhetri continued his recovery after testing positive for COVID-19 and as a result, he was not a part of the Bengaluru FC camp in March. However, the Indian football skipper has recovered from the novel coronavirus now.

The Blues' AFC Cup preliminary stage two fixture is scheduled to be held on April 14, at the GMC Bambolim Stadium, in Goa.

Last month, Bengaluru FC appointed Pezzaiuoli as the club's head coach on a three-year performance-based contract that runs till the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 52-year-old's most recent stint was with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt where he served as Technical Director. (ANI)

