AFC Cup ASEAN Zone group stage matches to commence from June 29

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], April 26 (ANI): The Asian Football Confederation (AFC), as part of its continuous dialogue and feedback sessions with Participating Member Associations, on Monday decided to reschedule the AFC Cup ASEAN Zone Group Stage matches, which were originally scheduled to be held from June 22-28.



The matches in Group H will now be played from June 29 to July 5, with Group I matches now scheduled for June 30 to July 6, 2021.

"The decision to reschedule the ASEAN Zone was taken after the confirmation of the new match schedule for the AFC Champions League (East) Playoff matches, which are now planned for June 22, 2021 and, depending on the outcome of the Preliminary Stage matches, may include the participation of teams from the ASEAN Zone," the continental body said in a statement.

All other conditions related to the 2021 AFC Cup (ASEAN Zone) remain the same with Groups H and I scheduled to take place in Singapore while the venue for the remaining Group G will be decided at a later date.

The centralised AFC Cup Group Stage will kick off in the South, Central and East Zones on May 14 before the West Zone commences on May 23. Each team in this year's AFC Cup Group Stage will compete in a single match round-robin format. (ANI)

