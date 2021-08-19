Afghan footballer Anwari dies after clinging to US military aircraft

Kabul, Aug 19 (IANS) A 19-year-old Afghan footballer Zaki Anwari was among those killed after he clung to a US military aircraft leaving Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul to Doha. According to reports, his remains were found in the wheel well of the aircraft when it landed in Doha.

According to a report in france24.com, Anwari was identified as one of those who had stormed the runway in a desperate bid to cling on to evacuating flights. The report said that he was a high school student and a member of the country's national junior football team.