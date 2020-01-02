Afghanistan cricket team arrives in South Africa for ICC U-19 World Cup

Kimberley [South Africa], Jan 02 (ANI): Afghanistan cricket team on Thursday arrived in South Africa for the upcoming ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup.

Afghanistan will take on the Proteas in their opening match on January 17 at Diamond Oval, Kimberley.

Earlier on Sunday, Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) selection committee announced their 15-member squad for the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup.



Farhan Zakhil will lead the team in the tournament which is scheduled to be held in South Africa in January 2020.

Afghanistan's squad: Farhan Zakhil (C), Sediq Atal, Rahmanullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran, Ishaq Mohammadi, Noor Ahmad, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Jamshid Mir Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Abid Taniwal, Fazal Haq, Imran Mir, Zohaib Zamankhil, Asif Musazai and Abid Mohammadi.

Also, Samiullah Salarzai, Majeed Alam, Arif Khan, Islam Zazai and Ihsan Mandozai have been put in the reserved list for the tournament. (ANI)

