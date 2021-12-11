Afghanistan's Abdul Azim, Dhruv Chaudhary win big at Matrix Fight Night 7

With Afghanistan fans packing the stands, there was an almost home-crowd feel for the Afghanistan fighter at the Taj Falaknuma Palace.

Hyderabad, Dec 11 (IANS) The 'Afghan Lion, Abdul Aziz Badakhshi won the main event of the Matrix Fight Night, defeating Brazil's Marcelo Guarilha in the Featherweight category here.

The first round saw Abdul going for heavy punches, which Marcelo tackled with grappling and submission attempts. Both fighters started quick movements in the second round as Marcelo tried to go for a sudden takedown, but missed and Abdul landed in a few punches.

Abdul used his raw power to slam Marcelo on the ground and then ended the fight with heavy blows, winning the bout via TKO in the 2nd round.

"I am very happy about the win. At least with this win, I brought some happiness to the people back in my country, who have faced great hardships. I am thankful to everyone who has supported me in my journey. I miss my parents a lot, thank you mother and father," an emotional Abdul said after his win.

In the co-main event, the decider in the trilogy between Sumit Khade and Dhruv Chaudhary in the Lightweight category, the Uttar Pradesh fighter took control from the get-go. Dhruv took down Sumit and started pounding him with non-stop punches and elbow strikes, leaving no choice for the referee to end the fight. Dhruv 'Psycho' Chaudhary was declared the winner via TKO, as he clinched the bout in just 3 minutes 50 seconds.

Speaking on his big win, Dhruv said, "I feel great. This fight was supposed to happen in September. But it could not happen. This hunger to win only increased in last three months. I want to thank the MFN family for taking care of me like a child. I am really blessed I have these people surrounding me. The Psycho is back."

In other fights on the main card, Angad Bisht defeated Chungreng Koreng via an anonymous decision from the judges after a cagey fight. Bihar's only professional mixed-martial-arts athlete Shyamanand demolished his Uttarakhand opponent Abhishek Negi, leaving him bruised and bloodied to pick a win via TKO in the Featherweight category.

'The Cobra Queen' Jojo Rajkumari left the crowd stunned after she defeated her Strawweight category opponent Ishika Thithe via submission with an armbar in just 1 minute 37 seconds of the first round. Coorg fighter Clinton D' Cruz went past his Bantamweight category opponent Sahil Rana with an impressive win via 'judges' verdict.

The fights in the Undercard saw two technical knockouts with the 'non-musical' Bon Jovi dominating Gajendra 'Sniper' Rawat in the Bantamweight category to pick up a big win, while Arshiyan Memon winning his debut professional bout against Bishwamitra Mayanglambam in the Flyweight category. Mandeep Prajapati defeated hometown hero Karan Singh via a split verdict.

