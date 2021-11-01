Afghanistan's cricket is in good hands, says Asghar Afghan

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 1 (ANI): Asghar Afghan has assured Afghanistan fans that the country's cricket has a platform to progress even further as his final international match ended in victory over Namibia.



The 33-year-old, who announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Saturday, made a sprightly 31 as Afghanistan posted a winning total of 160-5 against Namibia in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

With Naveen-ul-Haq, 22, leading the way with the ball and other young players coming through, the former captain feels he is leaving a side in rude health.

"To be honest, trust me, Afghanistan cricket is in very safe hands, and cricket will improve definitely. For all the supporters from the last few years and the newcomers that are supporting us, I believe that Afghanistan cricket will improve more day by day, and trust me that will show," Afghan said in an official ICC release.

Afghanistan's ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign is now back on track as they beat Namibia by 62 runs, responding to their defeat to Pakistan in their second Group 2 game.

It was an emotional day for Asghar and the vocal Afghan contingent in the stands, as the batter was given a guard of honour onto the field and showered with handshakes when dismissed.

"I announced my retirement last night, so I received a lot of messages from my fans and colleagues how they were unhappy," said Afghan.

"It's a very hard decision when you get to retirement, but I decided for my youngsters they should come. It was too important, and they should come and feel the pressure of the World Cup," he added.

Afghanistan still harbour hopes of reaching the knockout stages of an ICC major event for the first time at the seventh attempt.

They face India in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday in what promises to be a thrilling contest. (ANI)

