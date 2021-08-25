After 18-wkt haul in West Indies, Afridi moves into top-10 in Test rankings

Climbing 10 spots to make his entry, Afridi is the highest-ranked Pakistan bowler in the new rankings -- eighth with 783 points. In the ICC Test Batting rankings, Afridi's compatriot and skipper, Babar Azam, has jumped to seventh spot.

Dubai, Aug 25 (IANS) A superb Test series against the West Indies has moved Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Afridi into the top-10 of the ICC Test Bowling rankings for the first time.

Afridi, the left-arm quick picked up 18 wickets across the two Tests, seven more than the next-best bowler, Jayden Seales of the West Indies. Taking eight wickets in the first Test, Afridi went on to claim career-best match figures of 10/94 in the second match, spearheading Pakistan's charge to a 109-run victory at Sabina Park.

Afridi took a wicket roughly every four overs, at an average of just 11.27, dismissing seven West Indian players at least twice in the series. West Indian wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva fell to Afridi in three of the four innings.

Afridi has enjoyed a stellar start to his Test career, having taken 76 wickets in 19 matches at an average of 25.25.

Babar Azam was consistent with the bat across the series, reaching 30 in all four innings and passing 50 twice in tricky Sabina Park conditions. He finished with 193 runs, more than anyone else in the series, at an average of 48.25.

Fawad Alam, after a superb knock of 124 not out in the first innings of the second Test, has moved up 34 places to 21st spot -- his highest career ranking.

