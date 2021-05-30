After fracturing nose in CL final, De Bruyne out of hospital

The 29-year-old playmaker was replaced by Gabriel Jesus in the 60th minute on Saturday evening, following a collision with Blues centre-back Antonio Ruediger, reports DPA.

Porto, May 30 (IANS) Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is out of hospital after suffering a fractured nose and eye socket during the team's Champions League defeat to Chelsea in the final.

De Bruyne left the field in tears in Porto and has provided an update on his injury.

"Hi guys just got back from the hospital," the Belgium international posted on Twitter on Sunday morning.

"My diagnosis is Acute nose bone fracture and left orbital fracture. I feel okay now. Still disappointed about yesterday obviously but we will be back."

De Bruyne did not say whether his injuries would affect his participation in Euro 2020. His Belgium team begins its campaign against Russia in St. Petersburg on July 12.

--IANS

akm/qma