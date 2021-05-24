Aguero close to Barcelona move, says Guardiola

London, May 24 (IANS) Sergio Aguero is close to agreeing a deal to move to Barcelona, according to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Aguero signed off at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday with a brace in the Premier League champions' 5-0 thrashing of Everton.

The 32-year-old Argentinian will bring an end to a record-breaking decade at the club after Saturday's Champions League final against Chelsea in Porto. City's all-time top goalscorer had been heavily linked with a free transfer to Barcelona once his contract expires this summer and his boss Guardiola -- a former manager of the La Liga giants -- confirmed it was his likely destination, DPA reports.