Aguero expected to confirm retirement on Wednesday

"Please note that Sergio "Kun" Agüero will give a statement on his future from Camp Nou at 12 pm CET on Wednesday, December 15. The first-team football player will be joined by FC Barcelona president, Joan Laporta," Barcelona said in a statement on its official website.

Barcelona, Dec 14 (IANS) Barcelona's Argentina star Sergio Aguero is expected to announce his retirement from football due to a heart complaint. the forward is called a lunchtime press conference at the Camp Nou Stadium on Wednesday, his club FC Barcelona confirmed.

The 33-year-old Aguero has not played since suffering an arrhythmia when Barcelona hosted Alaves on October 30, which saw him taken to hospital. The club explained that the Argentinian would be sidelined for at least three months, in which tests would be carried out to see whether he would be able to continue with his career.

Agüero has been subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process by Dr. Josep Brugada. He is unavailable for selection and during the next three months the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process.

The Argentine was taken to hospital for cardiological evaluation on Saturday following the Barca v Alavés game in which the Barca striker felt unwell in the first half and was replaced before halftime by Philippe Coutinho.

If Aguero does confirm his retirement from the game, it will mean he has made just five appearances for Barca after joining on a free transfer from Manchester City over the summer.

--IANS

bsk