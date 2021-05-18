Aguero has niggles, he is not fit, says Guardiola

Manchester [UK], May 18 (ANI): Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided a fitness update on Sergio Aguero, saying the striker has niggles and he is not fit currently.



Aguero has missed most of the ongoing 2020-21 season and he had also missed City's last match against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Friday.

The 32-year-old will be leaving the club once the season is over and he is currently racing against time to be fit for the season ending clash against Everton.

"He has niggles. He's a little bit disturbed in his leg, his adductor. He felt something before the Newcastle game. Today he's still not fit. Hopefully he'll be ready to play against Everton," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.

"If Sergio is fit he is going to help us, that is for sure. If he is going to help us score goals he is going to play, but it's the final of the Champions League. I have to take the decision that gives us the best chance of winning that game," he added.

Manchester City has already secured the Premier League title for the ongoing 2020-21 season.

The side will also face Chelsea in the finals of the Champions League on May 29 in Porto. (ANI)

