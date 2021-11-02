Aguero sidelined for three months following chest discomfort

Barcelona [Spain], November 2 (ANI): Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has been sidelined for three months after suffering chest problems.



The Argentine striker had been taken to the hospital after complaining of dizziness during his side's 1-1 draw with Alaves on Saturday.

"Barca player Kun Aguero has been subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process by Dr. Josep Brugada. He is unavailable for selection and, during the next three months, the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process," the official handle of the club tweeted.

Aguero was taken to the hospital after he complained of chest discomfort and dizziness during the La Liga game against Alaves on Saturday. Aguero had walked off the ground late in the first half and he then walked off the ground as a precautionary measure

Aguero had pulled up with chest discomfort around 40th minute of the La Liga game. After an assessment from the Barca medical team, he left the game with Philippe Coutinho replacing him.

As per Goal.com, Aguero left the stadium in an ambulance, following medical protocol.

The match between Barcelona and Alaves ended in a 1-1 draw on Saturday. Barcelona is at the ninth spot in points table with 16 points from 11 games. (ANI)

