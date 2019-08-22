Ahmed Elmohamady extends his stay at Aston Villa

Birmingham [UK], Aug 22 (ANI): Ahmed Elmohamady has signed a one-year contract extension with Aston Villa, the club confirmed on Thursday.

Elmohamady joined Aston Villa back in 2017 and has made over 40 appearances last term.

The Egyptian international is elated over the contract extension and is looking forward to continuing his stay.



"I am absolutely delighted to extend my contract. Playing for Aston Villa is unbelievable. It's a great club and the fans are unbelievable. I am looking forward to continuing my stay here," the club's official website quoted Elmohamady as saying. (ANI)

