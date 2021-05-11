AIBA Men's World Boxing Championship to take place in Oct-Nov in Belgrade

Lausanne [Switzerland], May 11 (ANI): The dates of the 2021 AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia were agreed on Tuesday and the tournament will be held from October 26 to November 6 this year.



AIBA's flagship tournament will be a key milestone in the boxing calendar this year, with the best athletes from around the world set to compete in the Serbian capital. The delivery of the event will be overseen by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic who is the Head of the Local Organising Committee (LOC).

Upon the confirmation of the dates, AIBA President Umar Kremlev expressed his desire for boxing to continue developing despite the challenging situation with COVID-19.

"We should be united like never before during these challenging times and give our athletes an opportunity to perform at the highest level. The AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships will show our determination to provide a platform for boxers all around the world to achieve their full potential. We have full confidence that the tournament will be conducted safely, given our successful implementation of COVID-19 countermeasures throughout this year," President Kremlev said in an official release.

"The progress AIBA has and will continue to make from a reform perspective will be evident at the World Championships. We are placing significant emphasis on improving the transparency of our sport, as well as our governance. We have already implemented open scoring after each round and this is only the beginning. We will transform our rules for the benefit of boxers, as well as to make things clearer for spectators. The World Championships will be a real celebration of the sport of boxing," President Kremlev added.

The previous edition of the AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships was hosted by Russia in 2019. (ANI)

