AIBA to award medals, belts to world champions in Belgrade

According to information received here, medals will be made of solid gold and silver respectively.

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) The International Boxing Association (AIBA) will award the winners of the Men's World Boxing Championships with beautifully designed medals and belts to commemorate their accomplishments.

"We hope to give our athletes more reasons to push themselves and achieve greatness," AIBA president Umar Kremlev said in a statement.

"With this prestigious title, not only will the champions receive medals and belts to keep and wear with pride, but also significant prize money. I am confident that this will motivate the younger generation to go into boxing gyms, train hard and reach new heights."

The official gloves of the championships will change colour -- white with colored AIBA logos will replace red and blue. The difference between corners will remain in the colours of the uniform, however, rules allow participants to display national colours on their kits as well.

"White gloves will symbolise the fresh start, fairness and transparency of our major events. We will do our utmost to ensure a fair chance for everyone," the President added.

At the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul, the boxers will be awarded equal prize money in each weight category.

