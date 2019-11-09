AIFF appoints Thomas Dennerby as head coach of U17 Indian women's team

New Delhi [India], Nov 9 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Sunday appointed Thomas Dennerby as the head coach of the Indian women's U17 team for the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup India 2020.

The 60-year-old UEFA Pro Diploma holder comes with a rich experience of 30 years of coaching, in which he guided Sweden women's team to a third-place finish in the FIFA Women's World Cup Germany 2011, and a quarterfinal spot in the 2012 London Olympics.

His last assignment was with the Nigerian Senior Women's national team where he coached the Super Falcons in the FIFA Women's World Cup France 2019. He also guided the Nigerian women to win the AWCON 2018 and was awarded the 2018 coach of the Year in Nigeria.Sweden are currently ranked 5 in the FIFA Ranking, while Nigeria are at 36."Thomas is the right candidate to coach the Women's U17 Team in the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup India 2020. I am confident that with his vast experience, he will be able to implement the technicalities of modern-day football among the future generation of the Indian women's football team. I wish him good luck," Praful Patel, president AIFF said in an official statement.Meanwhile, Dennerby thanked AIFF for making him a "part of the project"."It is a big challenge to be coaching the host of the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup India 2020. I am extremely humbled and grateful to the AIFF for giving me the responsibility to groom the team for the World Cup," Dennerby said."There are 12 months still left for the mega event and with my experience of having coached in World Cups, Olympics, European Championships, I would be able to stitch them into a formidable team. The optimism and cooperation amongst all in the Federation makes me feel we will achieve it together," he added.Dennerby has also coached in the FIFA World Cup in China 2007, the 2009 European Championships for Women, and was involved with the Swedish FA for scouting and analytical purposes in European Championships in 2013 and 2017, FIFA World Cup 2015, and the Rio Olympics in 2016.The FIFA U17 Women's World Cup is slated to held from November 2-21, 2020. (ANI)