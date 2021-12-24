AIFF condoles demise of former India goalkeeper Sanat Sett

Sett, an acrobatic goalkeeper during his playing days made his international debut for India against Japan in the 1954 Asian Games. He represented India in 11 international matches.

New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) condoled the death of former India national team goalkeeper Sanath Sett, who passed away on Friday.

"It is really sad to hear that Mr. Sett is no longer among us. His invaluable contribution to Indian Football will always remain with us. I share the grief," said AIFF President Praful Patel in his condolence message.

The goalkeeper was also part of the national squad which won the Quadrangular Cup in 1953, 1954, and 1955. At the domestic level, he won the Santosh Trophy with Bengal in 1953, and 1955.

"Mr. Sett was an exceptional goalkeeper who enjoyed great success at the international and domestic levels. My sincere condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace," said AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das.

Sett also played both for East Bengal and Mohun Bagan in his club career. For East Bengal, he played a stellar role in the club winning the DCM Trophy in 1957, the IFA Shield, and the Dr. HK Mookherjee Shield in 1957.

For Mohun Bagan, Sett was instrumental in the green and maroons winning the Calcutta Football League in 1959, 1960, 1962; the IFA Shield in 1960, 1961 (joint-winners), and 1962; the Durand Cup in 1959, and 1960 (joint-winners); Dr. HK Mookerjee Shield in 1959, and 1961 (joint-winners); and the Babu Kuer Singh Shield in Patna in 1960, and 1961.

He also represented the Aryans Club from 1951-56.

--IANS

avn/bsk