AIFF League Committee meets for IWL and Futsal Championship

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): All India Football Federation (AIFF) Senior Vice President and League Committee Chairman Subrata Dutta chaired AIFF League Committee Meeting held via video conferencing on Friday.



Besides, AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das and League CEO Sunando Dhar, Lalnghinglova Hmar, Souter Vaz, Anil Kumar, Chirag Tanna and Rochak Langer attended the meeting. Abhishek Yadav, Deputy General Secretary, AIFF was also present, while leave of absence was granted to BK Roka.

Keeping in mind AIFF's commitment to take Indian Women's Football forward together, the Committee unanimously felt that despite the pandemic situation, the Indian Women's League will remain an integral part of the AIFF competition calendar, and will be held prior to May 2021.

However, the Committee also felt that owing to the pandemic situation the rules for participation need to be relaxed for teams wishing to participate in the Indian Women's League 2020-21. The League has already initiated talks with State Associations, who are interested to host the 2020-21 edition.

The Committee also decided to host the 2nd Division League in a central venue in April/May 2021.

With reference to the inaugural AIFF Club Futsal Championship, which had to be unfortunately postponed owing to the COVID pandemic, the Committee felt that the championship can ideally be held some time in June or July. The Committee unanimously set a deadline till June 2021 for interested State Associations to conduct their Futsal Leagues; the champions would be granted an entry into the AIFF Club Futsal Championship.

In addition, the League will also be writing to all the ISL and the I-League clubs for their participation in the Championship.

AIFF will approach the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to liaise with the education ministry for CBSE and ICSE schools that can be engaged in the Golden Baby League. At the same time, the AIFF would approach the affiliated State Associations to ensure participation of schools under the respective state education boards.

Dutta, in his vote of thanks, stated: "For the country's football to develop, the State Associations need to develop their own football. In today's meeting, we felt the need for involvement of State Associations in a broader and effective manner. If the States perform better, it will help the holistic development of Indian Football." (ANI)

