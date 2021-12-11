AIFF League Committee meets via video conferencing

Besides, AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das and League CEO Sunando Dhar, Anil Kumar, Chirag Tanna, Rochak Langer attended the meeting, while leave of absence was granted to Souter Vaz, Lalnghinglova Hmar, and BK Roka. Swati Kothari, COO, AIFF was also present. Shyama Mohamed attended the meeting as a special invitee.Updating the Committee about the forthcoming edition of the I-League 2021-22, Leagues CEO Dhar stated that all the participating clubs will be checking into the bio bubble from December 16 onwards."The covid protocols have been intimated to the clubs and they need to conduct a minimum of three tests prior to checking into the bubble. There will also be regular testing on all in the bubble for the entire duration of the League," said the CEO as per an AIFF release.The Committee unanimously decided that there will be relegation in the I-League 2021-22, and from that, there won't be any I-League Qualifiers for 2022-23, and the 2nd Division League will be played on a home and away basis from 2022-23 onwards, health parameters permitting.For teams to qualify for the 2nd division, all the State FAs need to finish their State Leagues by May 2022 and nominate the respective champion club. The League management will thereafter work on the club licensing criteria, and decide on the format and number of groups.The IWL which is to kick-off from March 2022 in Bhubaneswar will be a 12-team affair this edition wherein every team will be playing a minimum of 11 matches. The Committee recommended an extension of the deadline for the State Associations to finish their respective State Women's Leagues and nominate the champions teams on or before February 7, 2022.The League also unanimously decided that with vaccination for below 18 not having started, the AIFF Youth Leagues won't be held this season. The safety and health of the players are of paramount importance, and there cannot be any compromises on that front, the Committee members felt.Furthermore, keeping in mind the relaxation of the new AFC rule for AFC Continental Championships wherein a club can register as many numbers foreign players but stick to the 3+1 rule on match days, the Committee referred the matter to the AIFF Executive Committee over the implementation of the same in the I-League.Meanwhile, the teams in ISL and I-League can register amateur players with an understanding that they need to change them into professional players when the transfer window re-opens on January 1, 2022. (ANI)