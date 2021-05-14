AIFF league panel proposes relegation freeze due to pandemic

AIFF technical director Isac Doru drew the examples of 23 countries across the world, including the Netherlands [Eredivisie], Argentina [Liga Profesional de Futbol], Mexico [Liga MX], Romania [Liga 1] and Japan [J-League and J2-League] among others, and how different countries across the world had frozen relegation to help the teams in these difficult times.

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) The All India Football Federations (AIFF) league committee on Friday proposed to do away with relegation for last seasons I-League, given the extraordinary circumstances arising due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I have been in conversation with all club coaches during the pandemic wherein everyone mentioned about the challenges faced -- which included short duration for preparation, reduced training hours, difficulties in organising friendly matches, transfer problems amongst others," Doru said during the meeting.

"In view of all the above, the [league] committee agreed, and recommended to the Executive Committee that no team should be relegated from the Hero I-League, and that Neroca FC be granted permission to compete in the 2021-22 edition of the Hero I-League subject to getting the requisite license as per the decision of the Club Licensing Committee. The Executive Committee will be taking a final decision on the matter soon," said an AIFF statement.

The committee also discussed hosting of other events -- the Hero Indian Women's League, the Futsal Club Championship and the Hero I-League Qualifiers -- and decided to meet in a month's time to assess the health parameters arising due of the Covid pandemic, and "zero in on a feasible date for all stakeholders".

--IANS

akm/