AIFF postpones Indian Women's League play-offs

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Sunday decided to postpone the play-offs for the Indian Women's League (IWL), scheduled to be held in Delhi from April 7, until further notice due to a spike in Covid-19 cases in the country.

"After internal discussions and communication with the clubs and State Associations and keeping in mind the safety and security of players and officials in view of the rise in Covid-19 cases all over the country, the play-offs for the Hero Indian Women's League scheduled to be held in Delhi from April 7, 2021, has been postponed until further notice," the AIFF said in a statement.