AIFF starts medical support policy for players, technical staff, referees

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has come up with a policy a create a support system for football players and technical staff who have served Indian National Teams and may require support related to hospitalisation costs, or grants to their families in case of the footballer's death.



The head coach, assistant coach, goalkeeping coach, and the FIFA Referees/FIFA assistant referees fall under the periphery of the technical staff.

According to AIFF, the governing body has laid down certain guidelines for an individual to apply for financial support, and all players/technical staff who have represented the country since 1950 are eligible to apply. Each request will be assessed on a case-to-case basis on the basis of the guidelines laid down.

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das said: "The AIFF values the immense contribution of the players who have brought laurels for the country. While AIFF has financially assisted players and staff even in the past on a case-to-case basis, we have now tried to formalise the process. We have henceforth, laid down a procedure wherein we are ready to help for the benefit of all our heroes, and their families."

The policy has been categorized into three categories based on the level of competitions participated, details of which can be obtained from AIFF's website. (ANI)







