AIFF suspends 3 ISL players for misconduct

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) disciplinary committee on Sunday handed out suspensions to FC Goa players Seiminlen Doungel and Hugo Boumous along with NorthEast United FC defender Kai Heerings for misconduct during Indian Super League (ISL) match played on November 1 at Guwahati.

Doungel has been suspended for three games, out of which the forward has already served one as a result of a direct red card against NorthEast United FC. After having missed FC Goa's away trip to Mumbai City FC, Doungel will have to sit out the matches against Jamshedpur FC at home and Kerala Blasters away.

Boumous has received a two-game suspension and is ineligible to play in FC Goa's next two games. Both Doungel and Boumous will be available for selection when FC Goa visit Hyderabad FC in ISL match on December 8. Similarly, NorthEast United FC's Heerings has also been serve a two-game suspension for his involvement in the misconduct. The Dutch defender will have to sit out the games against Mumbai City FC (Home) and Jamshedpur FC (Away). Heerings will be available for selection next in NorthEast United FC's home tie against ATK on December 7.