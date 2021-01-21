AITA Championship: Anirudh upsets 6th seed, reaches semis

Bengaluru: Telangana's Tarun Anirudh sent the sixth seed Bharat Kumaran of Tamil Nadu enroute to the semi-finals of the Rs.1 lakh prize money AITA Tennis Championship being held at the at the PBI-CSE Tennis Academy, Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence, here on Thursday.

Anirudh had to dig deep to win over his fancied opponent where both the sets were decided by tie-breaks.