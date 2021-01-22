AITA c'ships: Reddy to meet Kamath in final

Bengaluru, Jan 22 (IANS) Top seed Rishi Reddy of Karnataka will meet Gujarat's Madhwin Kamath in the summit clash of the AITA men's tennis championship being held at the PBI-CSE Tennis Academy, Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence.

In the semifinals played here on Friday, Reddy quelled the challenge of giant killer Tarun Anirudh 6-3, 6-2, while Kamath brushed aside Nikshep Ballekere 6-1, 6-2 to make it to the title round.