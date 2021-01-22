  1. Sify.com
  4. AITA c'ships: Reddy to meet Kamath in final

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Jan 22nd, 2021, 23:18:04hrs
Bengaluru, Jan 22 (IANS) Top seed Rishi Reddy of Karnataka will meet Gujarat's Madhwin Kamath in the summit clash of the AITA men's tennis championship being held at the PBI-CSE Tennis Academy, Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence.

In the semifinals played here on Friday, Reddy quelled the challenge of giant killer Tarun Anirudh 6-3, 6-2, while Kamath brushed aside Nikshep Ballekere 6-1, 6-2 to make it to the title round.

Meanwhile, Sehej Singh overcame Gandharv Kothapalli 6-2, 6-3 to claim the boys' U-14 title in the AITA TS 7 tennis tournament hosted by Fortune Sports Academy. Sushmita Ravi, the seventh seed, was stretched by Anvi Punaganti before winning the girls' U-14 crown.

Results:

Men's singles (semifinals)

Rishi Reddy (KAR) (1) bt C Tarun Anirudh (TS) 6-3, 6-2; Madhwin Kamath (GUJ) bt Nikshep Ballekere (KAR) 6-1,6-2

Men's doubles (final)

Yash Yadav (MP)/Nishant Rebello (KAR) bt Rishi Reddy (KAR)/Dheeraj Srinivasan (TN) (2) 6-3, 6-2.

Boys' U-14 (final)

Sehej Singh bt Gandharv Kothapalli 6-2, 6-3

Girls' U-14 (final)

Sushmitha Ravi (7) bt Anvi Punaganti 6-2, 7-5

