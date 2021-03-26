AITA U-14: Double honours for Harshini, Gandharv wins boys title

Bengaluru, March 26 (IANS) Top seed Harshini N won both the singles and doubles title in the just concluded AITA CS7 U-14 tennis tournament here on Friday while Gandharv GK grabbed the boys U-14 title.

In the singles final, Harshini brushed past Anvi Puneganti in straight sets 6-1, 6-2. Later she combined with Sangita Raman to down the Maharashtra-Tamil Nadu pair of Devanshee Prabhudesai and Lukshitha Gopinath 6-4, 6-0 to win the doubles crown.