AITA U-14 tennis: Nikhil beats top seed to enter semis

Bengaluru, March 24 (IANS) Nikhil Kurapati Sreenivas on Wednesday won a hard battle against top seed Tanussh Ghildyal to reach the boys' semi-finals of the MAT-AITA CS7 Under-14 tennis tournament.

In a quarterfinal tie played here, Nikhil won 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6).

Giant-killers Navin Sundram and Srikar Doni also advanced into the last-four stage with wins over Ananth Krishnan and Paul Charan Tej, respectively. Gandharv G.K., seeded fourth, was the lone seed left in fray after he beat Sanchith Sudhir Rao in a last-eight tie.