AITA U-16 Talent Series: Sriram, Disha through to finals

Bengaluru, March 18 (IANS) Vaibhav Krishna Sriram and Suchir Chetan Sheshadri overcame their respective fancied rivals to set up a title clash in the boys' category of the AITA Talent Series-7 U-16 hosted by Tennis360 Academy.

In the semi-finals played here on Thursday, sixth seeded Vaibhav sent top seed Jason Michael David home with a 6-1, 7-5 victory while fourth seeded Suchir brushed past second seed Anoop Keshavamurthy 7-5, 6-1 to set up an all-Karnataka final.