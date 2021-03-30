AITA u-16 tennis: Anvi beats 2nd seed, enters quarters

Bengaluru, March 30 (IANS) Anvi Punaganti had lost to Harshini N. in a final of the under-14 event last week. On Tuesday, the 12-year-old player exacted sweet revenge against the second seed with a convincing 6-2, 7-5 win and entered the quarter-finals of the KSLTA-AITA under-16 talent series.

Harshini was the lone seed to exit on a day dominated by fancied players. Leading the pack were the top seeds Jason Michael David and Gagana Mohankumar, who also advanced to the last-eight stage.