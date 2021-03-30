AITA u-16 tennis: Anvi beats 2nd seed, enters quarters

Bengaluru, March 30 (IANS) Anvi Punaganti had lost to Harshini N. in a final of the under-14 event last week. On Tuesday, the 12-year-old player exacted sweet revenge against the second seed with a convincing 6-2, 7-5 win and entered the quarter-finals of the KSLTA-AITA under-16 talent series.
Harshini was the lone seed to exit on a day dominated by fancied players. Leading the pack were the top seeds Jason Michael David and Gagana Mohankumar, who also advanced to the last-eight stage.
Results pre-quarter-finals (seedings pre-fixed):
Boys singles: 1-Jason Michael David bt Pavan Ganesh 6-0, 6-4; Q-Dev Shivashankar bt Q- Aaradhaya Dwivedi 6-3, 4-6, 7-5; Sriniketh Kannan bt Q-Vaibha Krishna Sriram 7-6 (3), 6-2; 5-Sooraj Vijaykumar bt Venkatesh Belsubramanya 6-1, 6-3; LL-Srikar Doni bt Dhruv Adiga 6-4, 6-2; 3-Kriish Ajay Tyagi bt Ved Subodh Shetty 6-7 (3), 6-2, 7-6 (4); 7-Aman Rao bt Q-Gandharv Kothapalli 6-3, 6-2; Q-Sehaj Singh Pawar bt Q-Arya Ganapathy 6-2, 6-3
Girls singles: 1-Gagana Mohankumar bt Dharani Sreenivasa 6-2, 6-3; Hridayeshi Pai bt Umam Ahmad 6-3, 7-5; 3-Mahika Suravaram bt Samrudhi Padimiti (TN) 7-5, 7-5; 5-Vanya Srivastav bt Disha Khandoji 6-3, 4-6, 6-1; Q-Mrinali Navada bt Adithi Balamurugan (TN) 6-3, 4-6, 7-5; 4-Sree Tanvi Dasari bt Q-Saanvi Misra 6-1, 6-1; Sushmitha Ravi bt Suhani Madan 6-0, 6-1; Anvi Punaganti bt 2-Harshini N 6-2, 7-5
