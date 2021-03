AITA U-16 tennis: Shivashanker stuns top seed, enters semis

Bengaluru, March 31 (IANS) Dev Shivashanker brought out his best game to stun top seed Jason Michael David and enter the semi-finals of the under-16 KSLTA-AITA Talent Series here on Wednesday.

Shivashanker, 14, who made it to the main draw through the qualifying rounds, won 6-4, 6-1 in a quarter-final match. Two more seeds -- fifth seed Sooraj Vijaykumar and seventh seed Aman Rao -- also bit the dust leaving third seeded Kriish Ajay Tyagi as the lone fancied player in fray.