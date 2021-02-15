AITA under-16 tennis: Dhruv scores lone upset of day

Bengaluru, Feb 15 (IANS) Dhruv Adiga scored the lone upset of the day when he sent eighth seeded Suchir Chethan home with a facile 6-3, 6-2 victory in the opening round of the AITA under-16 tennis tournament here on Monday.

The other fancied players advanced to the next round without much ado at Amogha Sports Tennis Academy at the Palace Grounds.