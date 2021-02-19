AITA under-16 tennis: Pranav, Amodini emerge champions

Bengaluru, Feb 19 (IANS) Rethin Pranav and Amodini Vijay, seeded No.4 in the boys and girls respectively, emerged champions in the AITA under-16 tennis tournament at the Palace Grounds here on Friday.

While Pranav stopped the giant-killer Shivaraj Chandan in the final with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 verdict, Amodini overcame Vanya Srivastav's challenge 6-4, 5-7, 6-1.