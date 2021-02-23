AITA under-18 tennis: Amodini, Amarnath enter finals

Bengaluru, Feb 23 (IANS) Amodini Vijay Nayak, who won the under-16 crown last week, is in line for a second straight title as she entered the title round in the girls' category of the under-18 AITA Championship Series here on Tuesday.

The 14-year-old eighth seed overcame seventh seed Gagana Mohankumar 9-5 in semifinals to set up a summit clash with Siri Patil who beat Disha Behera 9-6 in the other semifinal match at Fortune Sports Academy.