AITA Women's Championship: Sharmada makes comeback

Bengaluru, Feb 7 (IANS) Former South Asian Games medallist and Fed Cup player Sharmada Balu made a comeback to competitive tennis when she reached the main draw of the AITA Women's Championship which begins at the PBI-CSE Tennis Academy, Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence from Monday.

Sharmada, who is playing competitive tennis after a hiatus of nearly five years, easily overcame Vaishnavi Shetty (6-1, 6-0) in her final qualifying match held here on Sunday.