AITA Women's Championship: Soha, Pratibha enter semis

Bengaluru, Feb 11 (IANS) The top four seeds on Thursday entered the semi-finals of the Rs.1 lakh AITA Women's Championship at the PBI-CSE Tennis Academy, Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence.

In the quarter-finals, Karnataka's Soha Sadiq and Pratibha Prasad Narayan, seeded second and fourth respectively, made it to the last-four stage. While Soha beat fifth seed Nidhi Chilmulla of Telangana 6-3, 6-1, Pratibha downed her statemate Sonashe Bhatnagar 6-1, 6-3.