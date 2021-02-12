AITA Women's C'ship: Sravya Shivani-Sharmada win doubles title

Bengaluru, Feb 12 (IANS) Sravya Shivani of Telangana and Sharmada Balu of Karnataka won the doubles title, beating the fancied pair Humera and Sonashe Bhatnagar in the AITA Women's Championship at the PBI-CSE Tennis Academy, Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence here on Friday.

In the singles, Karnataka's Soha Sadiq will be vying for a second straight title of the season when she takes on the top seed Humera Baharmus of Telangana in the title clash on Saturday.