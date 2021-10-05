AITA women's tennis: Apoorva in pre-quarters with upset win; Samhita wins

Bengaluru, Oct 5 (IANS) Karnataka's Apoorva SB recorded the first upset victory of the tournament when she ousted sixth seed Veda Varshita of Tamil Nadu 7-5, 6-1 to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the AITA Rs 1 lakh Women's tennis tournament played under the aegis of KSLTA here on Tuesday.

Barring the lone upset of the day, all the other fancied players advanced to the last 16 stage without much ado.