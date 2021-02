AITA Women's Tennis C'ship: Fancied players have it easy

Bengaluru, Feb 10 (IANS) Fancied players stuck to their biling while advancing to the quarterfinals of the the Rs.1 lakh AITA Women's Championship being played at the PBI-CSE Tennis Academy, Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence, here on Wednesday.

Leading the charge was top seed Telangana's Humera Baharmus who beat her statemate Abhaya Vemuri in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0. Karnataka's Soha Sadiq, seeded second went past Mushratanjum Shaik (TS) 6-3, 6-0.